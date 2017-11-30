Mix 106.5 Stocking Stuffer

Mix 106.5 wants to get you in the Holiday spirit by giving you a prize package valued at over $700, that you can share with your friends or keep for yourself. It’s Mix 106.5’s Stocking Stuffer giveaway.

Tune into Mix 106.5 every weekday between December 4 and December 15, at 9:25am, 12:25pm, 2:25pm and 4:25pm to take the Mix 106 Five Question Quiz. If you answer all five questions correctly you’ll win 4 tickets to The Pandora Ice Rink at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and you’ll qualify to win one of our three Stocking Stuffer Prize Packages which include:

Two tickets for your and a friend to go see Harry Styles in June of 2018

$100 in Maryland Lottery Candy Cane Cash Scratch Offs to give to your friends this Holiday Season



Two 2018 season passes to Six Flags America for you and your friend to check out the park all year long

and for your yourself

a Kate Spade Necklace

Mix 106.5’s Stocking Stuffer giveaway is sponsored by:

-The Maryland Lottery’s Candy Cane Cash with a top prize of $1,000. The Maryland Lottery, Let Yourself Play!

-It’s time for Holiday in the Park at Six Flags America! Included with your 2018 Season Pass, go for the region’s largest holiday celebration with a million lights, great rides, shows and Santa himself! Go big! Go bright! Go Holiday in the Park at Six Flags!

-Lace up your skates at the coolest place in the city! The Pandora Ice Rink at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor – your winter playground! Celebrate Ho Ho Holiday weekends with Santa, 11am to 1pm every Saturday and Sunday through December 23rd! Open daily and Holidays – visit them here!