By Scott T. Sterling
Are you ready for “The Hamilton Polka”?
“Weird Al” Yankovic has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to deliver the latest “Hamildrop,” a 14-track mashup of tunes from Miranda’s blockbuster stage production.
Yankovic puts his inimitable spin on fan favorites like “My Shot” in a rousing polka medley, running through all 14 tunes in five minutes flat. See the complete tracklist below.
Yankovic and Miranda will appear together this evening (March 2) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new track, and things are bound to get pretty silly.
In the meantime, check out “The Hamilton Polka” below.
“THE HAMILTON POLKA” MEDLEY INCLUDES:
Alexander Hamilton
Wait For It
The Schuyler Sisters
Yorktown
Dear Theodosia
You’ll Be Back
The Room Where It Happens
Right Hand Man
Guns and Ships
Washington on Your Side
Helpless
Non-Stop
History Has Its Eyes on You
My Shot
Alexander Hamilton (reprise)