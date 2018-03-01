Filed Under:baltimore, forbes
(Photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

Forbes’ list of “10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018” features some big cities such as Philadelphia, Detriot & our very own, Charm City.

The Forbes article cites the new Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel and the Under Armour campus as just a few cool features that the city has to offer.

The art scene in Baltimore is also on a rise, according to the article. Amy Sherald, the artist who painted the official Michelle Obama portrait for the National Portrait Gallery, also resides in Charm City.

Mayor Catherine Pugh tweeted out the article on Monday in support of the city.

