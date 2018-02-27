Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Kimmel has been very open about his son Billy’s genetic heart disease.

The late-night host has used his experience and platform to spread awareness on health care refrorm and raising money for the Children’s Hopsital of Los Angeles.

Most celebs know that a trip to Ellen’s show usually ends in surprise (and most time some tears). Jimmy’s visit was no different.

“We called our friends at Children’s Hopsital LA.” Ellen told him. “We have named ones of the rooms of the Heart Institute floor in honor of Billy.”

Kimmel, a self-admitted crier, wiped his eyes as he thanked Ellen.

“Thank you very much,” he said. “That means a lot to me.”