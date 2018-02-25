Everyone could use an extra $1,000! Tune into Mix 106.5 each weekday from February 26, 2018 to March 30, 2018 between 6am & 6pm, for your chance to enter to win in The National Cash Code Contest on Mix 106.5 – that’s twelve opportunities a day for you to enter for a chance to win cash, our multi-market contest!

Listen to Mix 106.5 every weekday between :10 after and :20 after every hour between 6am and 6pm for us to announce that hours CODE WORD, when you hear it you’ll have till the end of the hour to text that hour’s code word to 72881 for your chance to win $1,000. Please remember you can only enter once per hour.

There will be 12 national winners each day, each winning $1,000!

National Contest is open to residents of the 50 U.S. States or DC who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received nationally after each contest play (6:00AM – 6:00PM hours in the ET, CT, MT and PT zones) weekdays from 2/26/18-3/30/18. Deadline to enter each contest play will be 59:59 minutes after the hour. See official national contest rules for complete details. Message & data rates apply. Message frequency may vary. Terms and conditions here: http://bit.ly/1jrbROe. Reply STOP to cancel.