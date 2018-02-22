Photo: Olivia Bee

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kesha has shared two songs from her Nov. 1 concert at the Hollywood Palladium, “Praying” and “We R Who We R.”

The move is a consolation prize of sorts for fans overseas that will miss the 11 shows she postponed on her Rainbow Tour earlier this week after she suffered an ACL injury.

Related: Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows After Torn ACL

“Praying” is especially majestic and emotional. Kesha’s strong vocals and the crowd’s sing-along resonate over the plaintive piano chords before the drums, bass and background vocals enter the mix. Although the song is about overcoming a broken relationship it feels especially appropriate as a message of hope following the recent high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

“We R Who We R” is more of a rallying cry to celebrate individuality, and the crowd reacts with enthusiasm to the uptempo anti-discrimination tune.

Kesha has not yet rescheduled the March and April dates she canceled, however her 30-city co-headlining tour with Macklemore is still slated to launch June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Watch Kesha’s moving “Praying” below:

See her perform “We R Who We R,” which includes a mid-song speech containing explicit language, now at Radio.com.