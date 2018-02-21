Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since Lizzie McGuire (the OG Disney Channel heroine, played by Hilary Duff) unmasked her love interest Paolo as a musical fraud at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Related: Miley Cyrus and Family Rock Out to NSYNC for Christmas: Watch

“This Is What Dreams Are Made Of,” from that film, was a triumphant anthem for a generation of Lizzie fans, including Miley Cyrus and her younger sister Noah. This weekend, the sisters Cyrus met the real-life Paolo (actor Yani Gellman) and documented the occasion on social media.

In an Instagram pic, Noah posed with Yani and Miley (herself a Disney Channel veteran) with the movie-reference caption: “Sing to me, Paolo.” She and Miley also covered “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” in a Snapchat update.

See the Cyrus sisters’ throwback celebration (and Disney villain run-in) here:

Sing to me Paolo @yanigellman @mileycyrus A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Feb 17, 2018 at 7:53pm PST