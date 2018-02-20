Filed Under:Fergie
Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Social media blew up over the weekend in response to Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem to kick off the NBA All-Star Game.

Laughter can be heard in the background at times, as Fergie struggled to hit some of the song’s higher notes.

Almost immediately following her performance, viewers took to social media to express their opinions – most of which were not positive.

Fergie released a statement on Monday in response to the criticism.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA.”

She continued, “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

