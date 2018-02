On Wednesday (February 21, 2018) be sure to dine at a Baltimore area Chick-Fil-A location because you’ll be helping the children at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center! Visit any Baltimore Chick-Fil-A location during normal operating hours and when you place your order mention the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, this way 15% of the of your order will be donated to the Childern’s Center! Chick-Fil-A is a proud supporter of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.