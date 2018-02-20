Photo: Markus Pritzi

By Hayden Wright

Dua Lipa burst onto the pop music scene with her hit “New Rules” and it looks like the English singer has a massive 2018 ahead of her.

Related: Dua Lipa Drops Split-Personality ‘IDGAF’ Video

Following stateside appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dua has announced a summer U.S. tour. The dates kick off June 5 in Houston, Texas and include festival stops at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Panorama in New York City.

At 22 years old, Lipa recently became the youngest solo female artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube for the “New Rules” video. Released last July, the song has been a sleeper hit — climbing to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Her singles “IDGAF” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” have also earned American attention.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and more information can be found on Dua’s website.

6/5 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

6/6 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

6/7 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

6/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

6/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/12 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

6/20 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

6/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

6/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

6/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom

6/29 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre

6/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/2 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

7/27 – New York, NY @ Panorama

7/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

Never miss a tour date from Dua Lipa with Eventful.