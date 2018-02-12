(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Snapchat recently released a new update to the app – and users are not here for it.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel released the update in order to make the app more personal. In a 60-second video about the update, Evan explained that the idea behind the redesign was to make the app more personal for users – with all of your friends on one page and content from publishers on another.

Even though Snapchat designers had good intentions for the redesign – users are not feeling it.

The biggest issue is that Snapchat no longer shows updates to the stories of the people you follow in chronological order – rather based on who you talk to the most. The app now also doesn’t provide an easy way to tell if you have new messages.

not to be dramatic but this snapchat update might be the worst thing that’s ever happened to me — harvey (@hxrvey) February 12, 2018

PSA: the new Snapchat update hurts — Jordan Doww (@JordanDoww) February 12, 2018

More than 560,000 people have signed the petition of Change.org calling for Snap to “remove the new Snapchat update.” However, Snap has no plans to revert to the old design.

“Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in,” Snap spokeswoman said in a statement.