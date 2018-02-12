(Photo by GPA/imageSPACE)
Chris Brown took to Twitter on Friday with a tour line-up that would include some of the biggest names in the industry.
“Just thinking… A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would be Beyonce, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown. ‘2 for 2’. And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%,” Chris tweeted.
Some people are not having it – questioning if Chris Brown is a big enough star to hold his own with the other three artists. Also, considering Chris Brown and Rihanna’s past – why he would propose that the two go on a world tour together.
Others are patiently waiting for the tickets to go on sale.