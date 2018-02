(Photo by David Clements/Sipa USA)

By: Karin Brown

Remember #Selfiekid from Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance on Sunday?

His name is Ryan McKenna.

Memes of the thirteen year old went viral after McKenna was caught on camera next to Timberlake as he joined the crowd as part of his Super Bowl performance.

When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018

Ellen brought Ryan on her show Friday morning to take about his new found fame. Little did he know, Ellen had a surprise for him that he would never forget…