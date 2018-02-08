Credit: Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

This year the Philadelphia Eagles brought home their first ever Super Bowl victory to the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans flooded the Philly streets early Thursday morning for the championship parade in celebration of the big win.

The parade, which begins at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, is 4.8 miles long and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It is there that fans and coaches will give speeches to what is expected to be over a million fans.

Even though the parade didn’t officially begin until 11 a.m., fans showed up in the early hours of the morning. Some even camped out over night.

Chris Long and Jason Kelce are definitely in competition for Best Dressed…

This day will definitely go down in the history books for the city of Philadelphia!

 

 

