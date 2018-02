Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

By: Karin Brown

After months of speculation – Kylie Jenner officially announced that she had been expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The couple’s baby girl was born on February 1.

The announcement was made accompanied by a 11 1/2 minute YouTube video titled ‘To Our Daughter’, which documents Kylie’s entire pregnancy.

As you can imagine, social media blew up with reactions to Kylie’s announcment.

Imagine having Kylie Jenner as your mother, Travis Scott as your parent Kanye West as your uncle and Kim Kardashian as your aunt 🤯 — Francisco Ruete (@franruete) February 5, 2018

…..why did I cry through the entire Kylie Jenner video 😩😭 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner won the Super Bowl — Zachary Piona (@Zachpiona) February 4, 2018

The FBI agent assigned to Kylie Jenner’s computer has to be the most loyal person to ever walk this planet. — Miniature Kimberly (@20×90) February 5, 2018

Congratulations, Kylie!