Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Walk The Moon – One Foot
8. Gavin James – Hearts On Fire Charlie Puth – How Long
7. Dua Lipa _ New Rules
6. Sofi Tukker – Best Friend
5. Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton – Say Something
4. Maroon Five – Wait
3. Alice Merton – No Roots
2. Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finesse
1. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
Comments
NeciMore from Neci