By Hayden Wright

Near the end of last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake wandered into the crowd to sing his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” with spectators in the stands. One young Patriots fan stole the show when he took a selfie with Justin and then appeared a bit disoriented.

ABC News tracked down the 13-year-old (identified only by his first name, Ryan) to hear his thoughts about the primetime moment. The boy said his phone was acting up during the selfie opportunity.

“At first I tried to get a selfie with him, and my phone died, and then it turned back on,” he said. Nevertheless, the teenager seized the moment.

“I kind of just jumped in there — it was crazy,” Ryan said. “I’m not going to get that opportunity again, and I just kind of went for it.”

His team may have lost the big game, but Ryan came away from Super Bowl LII with a priceless souvenir.

“But I got a picture with him,” Ryan added. “It was just so cool. I was speechless.”

Ryan’s friends at home were amazed by his turn in the national spotlight.

“Everyone in my row was telling me I was all over Twitter and stuff and my phone exploded,” Ryan said. “I’ve probably gotten like 45-50 calls in like the last 20 minutes.”

“I got to be on TV with Justin Timberlake, and it’s crazy,” he said. “It was just so cool. I was speechless.”

