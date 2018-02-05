Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé has some Valentine’s Day gifts for you.

The superstar has revealed a new capsule collection of Valentine’s Day merchandise just in the nick of time ahead of the big romantic holiday.

The colorful new items were revealed on social media via Beyoncé’s official merchandise store. See the tweet below.

Among the items in the kicky new collection include red “Bootylicious” shorts, a matching “Bey Mine” crop top, and the adult onesies do look pretty comfy.

See the entire line here.