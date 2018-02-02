Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By: Karin Brown

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Every year the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the country. Somewhere around 110 million people watch the Super Bowl, making it one of the biggest marketing opportunities for companies to reach an extremely large number of consumers.

Want to air a commercial during the Super Bowl – you’ll need about $5 million.

Who had the most memorable Super Bowl commercial has become somewhat of a competition every year – in previous years, advertisers such as Coke, Budweiser and Doritos have worn that crown.

Take a look at some of the ads you can expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday this year.

