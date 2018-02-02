Credit: Karin Brown

Is the MTA bus a part of your everyday commute? If so, it looks like it’s about to get a lot easier.

The MTA is adding GPS tracking to all of its buses so you know exactly when your bus is going to arrive.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Maryland Transit Administration will spend around $1 million to add GPS devices to 500 buses. This will allow riders to see exactly how far their bus is by using the MTA app. About 250 buses already have the devices as a part of the agency’s pilot program.

This is not the only change being made in efforts to better the experience for MTA bus riders. There will be a new route to the Tradepoint Atlantic development in Sparrows Point, several of its lowest-ridership routes will be discontinued and bus stops and times will be adjusted for more than a dozen routes.

These changes will go into effect on Sunday.