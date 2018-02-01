Photo: Kai Z Feng

Bruno Mars tweeted has that he isn’t quite done touring in support of his “24 Carat Magic” album. After cleaning up at The 2018 Grammys, Bruno is ready to continue the celebration. He asked on Twitter if he came out one more time and did the 24 Carat Magic Tour again, would his fans support. The positive response was overwhelming. Bruno says he will be bringing Cardi B with him. Cardi B appears on the remix of “Finesse” and was apart of his Grammy performance of the song. Bruno plans to announce more details on 2/2/18 so check back tomorrow for the rest of the details!