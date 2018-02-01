By Neci
Filed Under:24Carat Magic, bruno mars, Cardi B.
Photo: Kai Z Feng

Bruno Mars tweeted has that he isn’t quite done touring in support of his “24 Carat Magic” album. After cleaning up at The 2018 Grammys,  Bruno is ready to continue the celebration. He asked on Twitter if he came out one more time and did the 24 Carat Magic Tour again, would his fans support. The positive response was overwhelming. Bruno says he will be bringing Cardi B with him. Cardi B appears on the remix of “Finesse” and was apart of his Grammy performance of the song. Bruno plans to announce more details on 2/2/18 so check back tomorrow for the rest of the details!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live