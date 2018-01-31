Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By: Karin Brown

People watch the Super Bowl for two reasons. One is to see what NFL team is going to take home the Super Bowl ring that year.

And the other is the halftime performance.

The list of Super Bowl halftime performers from over the years include Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and Stevie Wonder.

In 2015, Katy Perry broke records with the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history with over 120.7 million viewers. Lady Gaga’s performance in 2017 made her the second most-watched SB performer with 117.5 million viewers.

This year, Justin Timberlake is scheduled to take on the halftime stage for the first time since 2004’s wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson.

Take a trip down memory lane with these memorable Super Bowl halftime performances and get yourself ready for Sunday night!