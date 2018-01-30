Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Gavin James – Hearts On Fire
8. Selena Gomez – Wolves
7. P!NK – Beautiful Trauma
6. Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton – Say Something
5. Walk The Moon – One Foot
4. Maroon Five – Wait
3. Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finess
2. Alice Merton – No Roots
1. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
