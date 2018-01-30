Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The 35-year-old Glee alum was found head outside in the northeast San Fernando Valley around 8:50 am on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” his attorney Michael Proctor tells PEOPLE Magazine.

“He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

In December 2017, Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He planned to serve four to seven years in prison with 20 years of supervised release.

Salling was set for sentencing in March.