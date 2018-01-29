Filed Under:2018 Grammy Awards, bruno mars, Cardi B., Finesse
Cardi B is extremely thankful for the opportunity to be featured on Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” track. Even thankful enough that she would give him a kidney.

Cardi wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday after their Grammy performance “I want to thank you so much! I don’t even know how! Maybe one day you’ll need a kidney or something.”

 

2017 was a big year for both artists. Bruno Mars took home six  awards this year, including best album, song and record of the year.

Though she didn’t win any Grammy’s, last year Cardi B became the first female rap artist to be #1 on the Billboard Top 100 chart without a feature in almost 20 years. Lauryn Hill was the only other person to do so in 1998.

Check out their 2018 GRAMMY performance here!

