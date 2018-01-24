Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
9. Charlie Puth – How Long
8. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
7. Walk The Moon – One Foot
6. P!NK – Beautiful Trauma
5. Justin Timberlake – Filthy
4. Maroon Five – Wait
3. Alice Merton – No Roots
2. Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finess
1. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
