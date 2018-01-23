Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Walk The Moon – One Foot

8. Maroon Five – Wait

7. Justin Timberlake – Filthy

6. Max /feat. Gnash – Lights Down Low

5. Dua Lipa – New Rules

4. Charlie Puth – How Long

3. Alice Merton – No Roots

2. Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finess

1. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same