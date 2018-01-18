Photo by Alli Winer

The roof of Merriweather Post Pavilion collapsed Saturday morning – but that won’t stop concert season for the Columbia concert venue.

Audrey Fix Schaefer, the communications director for I.M.P told the Baltimore Sun that they have begun planning for a new roof. Construction will quickly follow.

Thankfully no one was injured in the roof collapsed, which reportedly was caused by strong wings.

Merriweather celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017 and was in the middle of a 5-year renovation project.

The venue’s website only has one scheduled performance listed, for Sugarland on July 14 – with no plans to cancel.