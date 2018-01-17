Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
9. Maroon Five – Wait
8. PINK – Beautiful Trauma
7. Walk The Moon – One Foot
6. Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
5. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
4. Justin Timberlake – Filthy
3. Alice Merton – No Roots
2. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
1.Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finesse
