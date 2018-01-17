By Neci
Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.  

I love you guys for tuning in!

9.  Maroon Five – Wait

8.  PINK – Beautiful Trauma

7.  Walk The Moon – One Foot

6. Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

5. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

4.  Justin Timberlake – Filthy

3. Alice Merton – No Roots

2. Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same

1.Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finesse

