The Mix Morning Show gets the inside scoop about which characters to expect, and

Everyone’s favorite movie, FROZEN, comes to life on the ice right here in Baltimore! Disney On Ice Presents Frozen! is coming to the Royal Farms Arena from January 31 to February 4th! Elsa and Anna do not come alone; everyone’s favorite Disney characters also make an appearance!

The Mix Morning Show talks with local star of the show, Adriene Petrillo, who grew up learning to skate right here in Baltimore!  Adriene recounts what it’s like to go from working the fryer in the snack stand to being a star on the ice! Meanwhile someone explains to Jon the complicated relationships between the unwed mouse life of Mickey and Minni!  

Tickets start at just $20! Get your tickets today!

