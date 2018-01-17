Champions of Magic, originally debuting in the UK, is now on tour in the U.S! 5 world class illusionist appear at the Hippodrome Feb 15 to the 18th.

Champions of Magic, originally debuting in the UK, is now on tour in the U.S! From big stage illusions to mind reading and the classic magic act, 5 world class illusionists appear at the Hippodrome to entertain and amaze Baltimore from February 15 to the 18th. Reagan, Jon and Kaite Rose spoke with Sam Strange about the ins and outs of being on a tour bus filled with magicians, what shenanigans go on and what you can expect from a night out with these cheeky entertainers! https://cbsmix1065.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/interview-champions-of-magic.mp3

Don’t miss the fun! Get your tickets here!