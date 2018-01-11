(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

By: Karin Brown

Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid will be performing their hit song “1800-273-8255” on the Grammy’s stage at the end of the month – with some special guests.

The artists will be joined by people who have been affected by suicide.

The group has been selected by the National Prevention Lifeline and have either lost someone to suicide or have attempted suicide themselves.

This is not the first time Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid used an award show stage to make a positive statement. The trio performed their hit song at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017 alongside suicide survivors wearing T-shirts printed with the song title, which is the National Prevention Lifeline toll-free number.

According to a statement by MTV after the VMA’s, calls increased to the hotline by somewhere around 50%.

“1-800-273-8255” is nominated for both Best Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year.