Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears
8. Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
7. Walk The Moon – One Foot
6. Max/Gnash Lights Down Low
5. Camila Cabello – Havana
4. Pink – Beautiful Trauma
3. Justin Timberlake – Filthy
2. Bruno Mars/Cardi B – Finesse
1.Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
Comments
NeciMore from Neci