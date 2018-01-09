Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Karin Brown

The idea of Oprah running for President of the United States has been the talk of social media since her speech at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, talked to CBS This Morning on Tuesday about the possibility of her long-time friend pursuing the presidency.

“I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think this, guys – I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I do think that. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind,” King said.

“I don’t think at this point she’s considering it. But listen, there are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, quit their jobs and campaign for her. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think that she’s actively considering it at this time.”

According to an article by CNN, Democratic strategists and activists largely agree that Oprah could win – and that the idea is not crazy.