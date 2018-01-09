Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2018 Grammy Awards marks the 60th year of the biggest award show in the music world.

Every year, the Grammy’s are among the most talked about award show. Millions of viewers watch to see who will be taking home awards, the jaw-dropping red carpet outfits and most of all – the performances.

It can be said that if you are asked to perform at the Grammy’s – you are among the best of the best.

Take a look at some of the most memorable Grammy Award performances of all time:

Kendrick Lamar – 2016

Kendrick Lamar, who had been creating a buzz in the rap world for years, made his debut to mainstream music in 2015 with his album, To Pimp a Butterfly. So as a new artist to a lot of the world, Kendrick came out of the gates swinging with his powerful and controversial 2016 Grammy performance.

Wearing prison garb, shackles and surrounded by prison cells, Kendrick gave a emotionally-charged performance of “The Blacker the Berry” and “Alright” – a song which has been called the civil rights anthem of the times.

Madonna – 2015

Madonna and a stage full of Givenchy-masked minotaurs took over the Grammy stage with her single “Living for Love.” Her performance ended with her being lifted from the stage into the heavens by a waist harness.

Michael Jackson – 1988

There couldn’t be a list of top Grammy performances without the King of Pop, himself. In 1988, Michael Jackson took over the Grammy stage as the true performer he was. Opening up with “The Way You Make Me Feel”, Michael moon-walked across the stage before finishing his performance with “Man in the Mirror.”

Lady Gaga – 2011

Lady Gaga is known for her creative outfits and performances – and her 2011 Grammy performance of “Born This Way” was no different. Opening up her performance by emerging from an egg, she and her dancers put on a show that earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Beyonce & Jay-Z – 2014

Bey opened up the 2014 Grammy’s with a sexy performance of her hit “Drunk in Love.” Beyonce danced in a sheer bodysuit on a rotating chair before being joined by her husband for his verse.