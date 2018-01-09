Photo: Shelley Mays / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake wants to give you a peek behind the curtain.

The pop star has shared a new behind-the-scenes video revealing how his new single, “Filthy,” came to life in the recording studio.

The black and white clips finds Timberlake working with longtime collaborator, Timabaland, as they craft the track.

“I’m not really sure who’s gonna respond to what, but I do know how everyone responded to that song in the studio,” Timberlake says as he’s shown dancing with producer Swizz Beatz.

Justin Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, is set for release on Feb. 2. Check out the clip below.