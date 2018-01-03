Photo: Dan MacMedan / Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson traded love notes online Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2.

After seeing one of the actor’s latest introspective Instagram posts, Wentz tweeted, “Watching the Rock wait to get on his private jet to China on ig has me feeling the same way I did when I was a little kid watching the junior high kids wait to get on their bus… thanks for the inspiration @TheRock I’m gonna be like you one day.”

The former champion WWF wrestler saw the complimentary tweet and responded, “Haha thanks, but I wanna be like you you rockstar,” as well as a congratulatory message about the singer’s personal life, “Congrats on the baby news brother.”

Wentz was so touched that The Rock responded, tweeting, “So now we know what tweet to put on my tombstone.”

Watching the Rock wait to get on his private jet to China on ig has me feeling the same way I did when I was a litt… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

pw (@petewentz) January 02, 2018

Haha thanks, but I wanna be like you you rockstar. 😉👊🏾 Congrats on the baby news brother twitter.com/petewentz/stat… —

Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 02, 2018