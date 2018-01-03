Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears
8. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
7. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
6. Pink – Beautiful Trauma
5. Max w/ Gnash Lights Down Low
4. Charlie Puth – How Long
3. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
2. Dua Lipa – New Rules
1.Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same
