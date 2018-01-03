Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears

8. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

7. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

6. Pink – Beautiful Trauma

5. Max w/ Gnash Lights Down Low

4. Charlie Puth – How Long

3. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

2. Dua Lipa – New Rules

1.Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same