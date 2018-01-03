By Neci
Filed Under:countdown, MIX Music, Music, neci, Neci's 9at9, Neci1065, NiteswithNeci

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.  

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears

8. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

7. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

6. Pink – Beautiful Trauma

5. Max w/ Gnash Lights Down Low

4. Charlie Puth – How Long

3. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

2.  Dua Lipa – New Rules

1.Camila Cabello – Never Be The Same

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live