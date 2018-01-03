(Dreamstime)

New year – no heat?

Many Baltimore city school students spent what was supposed to be the first day back from winter break at home because of no heat and water issues.

Woodhome Elementary/ Middle, Lakeland Elementary Middle, as well as Frederick Elementary were all either closed or dismissed early on Tuesday.

The city announced late Tuesday night that four schools would be closed on Wednesday for the same reason. Two additional schools had an early dismissal.

“Over the winter break, facilities staff monitored schools to check on heating systems, plumbing, and electricity,” according to city school spokeswoman Edie House-Foster. “Numerous problems were identified and resolved. Unfortunately, with the extreme temperatures, new problems can emerge quickly.”

Numerous photos have surfaced on social media, outraging parents. One picture shows students huddled in their winter coats in the classroom.

Baltimore residents and parents quickly took to Twitter with their disapproval of the school’s conditions:

Caver had a busted pipe in the cafeteria and still had school. Poly and Western have no heat and we can’t wear jackets. Bay Brook elementary middle had to send their head start program home after only being in school for an hour because the heat broke. COME ON NOW!!! — Tay.Trending_ (@tayoni3) January 3, 2018