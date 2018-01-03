Filed Under:baltimore city
(Dreamstime)

New year – no heat?

Many Baltimore city school students spent what was supposed to be the first day back from winter break at home because of no heat and water issues.

Woodhome Elementary/ Middle, Lakeland Elementary Middle, as well as Frederick Elementary were all either closed or dismissed early on Tuesday.

The city announced late Tuesday night that four schools would be closed on Wednesday for the same reason. Two additional schools had an early dismissal.

“Over the winter break, facilities staff monitored schools to check on heating systems, plumbing, and electricity,” according to city school spokeswoman Edie House-Foster. “Numerous problems were identified and resolved. Unfortunately, with the extreme temperatures, new problems can emerge quickly.”

Numerous photos have surfaced on social media, outraging parents. One picture shows students huddled in their winter coats in the classroom.

Baltimore residents and parents quickly took to Twitter with their disapproval of the school’s conditions:

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live