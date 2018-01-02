(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Everyone remembers Mariah Carey’s performance on last year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”.

Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster

This year, Mariah came back to redeem herself.  And while her performance was definitely better than last year’s, Carey still managed to be the talk of social media with her request for hot tea halfway through her set.

“They told me there would be tea,” Carey said. “Oh, this is a disaster.”

 

“OK, well we’ll just have to ― I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea. We’re going to try to do this right for you because I just want to show my appreciation for everyone that speaks out for justice and tries to make the world a better place.”

Followed by her hit, “Hero.”

 

People quickly went to Twitter, labeling the statement the “famous last words of 2017” and “the first meme of 2018”.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live