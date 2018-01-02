(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Everyone remembers Mariah Carey’s performance on last year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”.

Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster

This year, Mariah came back to redeem herself. And while her performance was definitely better than last year’s, Carey still managed to be the talk of social media with her request for hot tea halfway through her set.

“They told me there would be tea,” Carey said. “Oh, this is a disaster.”

“OK, well we’ll just have to ― I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea. We’re going to try to do this right for you because I just want to show my appreciation for everyone that speaks out for justice and tries to make the world a better place.” Followed by her hit, “Hero.”

People quickly went to Twitter, labeling the statement the “famous last words of 2017” and “the first meme of 2018”.

Meanwhile, Kermit is enjoying Mariah Carey’s tea pic.twitter.com/2nJDGwHS3z — Daniel Mealo (@dmealo) January 1, 2018

Mariah Carey’s assistance’s trying to get her that hot tea pic.twitter.com/hepIPevmZ3 — Nicholas (@N_Russ0) January 1, 2018