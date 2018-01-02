Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9.Ed Sheeran/Beyonce – Perfect
8.Maroon Five/Sza – What Lovers Do
7.Andy Grammer – Smoke Clears
6.Bebe Rexa/Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
5.Charlie Puth – How Long
4. Walk The Moon – One Foot
3.Pink – Beautiful Trauma
2.Dua Lipa – New Rules
1.Camila Cabello – Havana
