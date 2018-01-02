Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

I love new music and it looks like there are several goodies coming our way in the first couple of months of 2018. I for one can’t wait!

Camila Cabello‘s self titled ep is due on January 12th. The album has the song “Havana” on it and her current single, “Never Be The Same” on it. Several songs have made their way to the interweb and so far my personal fav is “Real Friends“.

The new Charlie Puth album called “Voice Notes ” is reported to be dropping in January as well. The album is named after the app he uses to create songs. “How Long” is the current single from the album and also “Attention”.

It’s been a minute, but Justin Timberlake has a new album coming in February. The last we heard from him was “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the Trolls soundtrack. The album will be called “Man Of The Woods” and it’s due in February 2. It’s being reported that Justin has been working with Pharrell Williams on the new album. That is a powerful combo! Justin is quoted as saying “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family. But more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal”. Justin provides the music for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime program.

Other albums to look out for:

Charlie XCX, Fallout Boy, Major Lazer, Nicki Manaj, Bastille, and The 1975. This is going to be a fun musical year!