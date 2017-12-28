By Neci
Filed Under:2017 albums, NiteswithNeci, top albums of 2017

My musical taste is all over the place as you will notice by checking out my Top 10 Albums of 2017. There was lots of cool music in 2017, especially in the summer. I wasn’t able to stop listening to the DJ Khaled album “Grateful” all summer long. Every track made me wanna dance. I am looking forward to all the new music that 2018 is going to bring, especially the new Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth records due out in a few weeks. So what did you love bopping to in 2017?

1.DJ Khaled – Grateful
2.Imagine Dragons – Evolve
3.Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold
4.Maroon Five – Red Pill Blues
5.P!NK – Beautiful Drama
6.Dua Lipa – Self Titled
7.Halsey – Hopeless Fountain Kingdom
8.Ed Sheeran – Divide
9.Public Enemy – Nothing Is Quick in the Desert
10.Gorillaz – Humanz

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live