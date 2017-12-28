My musical taste is all over the place as you will notice by checking out my Top 10 Albums of 2017. There was lots of cool music in 2017, especially in the summer. I wasn’t able to stop listening to the DJ Khaled album “Grateful” all summer long. Every track made me wanna dance. I am looking forward to all the new music that 2018 is going to bring, especially the new Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth records due out in a few weeks. So what did you love bopping to in 2017?

1.DJ Khaled – Grateful

2.Imagine Dragons – Evolve

3.Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

4.Maroon Five – Red Pill Blues

5.P!NK – Beautiful Drama

6.Dua Lipa – Self Titled

7.Halsey – Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

8.Ed Sheeran – Divide

9.Public Enemy – Nothing Is Quick in the Desert

10.Gorillaz – Humanz