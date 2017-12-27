Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rihanna is adding her voice to the end of gun violence.

The pop star is reacting to the shooting death of her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was reportedly killed in Barbados on the day after Christmas (via USA Today).

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!,” Rihanna shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her posing with Allyne. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man” adding the hashtag, #endgunviolence. See the post below.

“Every day we are happy to have you in our lives,” Allyne posted on what’s alleged to be his Instagram account last year for Rihanna’s birthday. “Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true.” See his post below.