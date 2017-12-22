Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello is bringing fans one step closer to the release of her full-length debut by revealing the album’s tracklist.

The former Fifth Harmony singer made the big reveal on social media, unveiling the song titles in handwritten form on the page of a diary. See the Instagram post below.

Cabello’s album, simply titled Camila, is due to arrive on Jan. 12.

22 DAYS. #CAMILA A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

1. “Never Be the Same”

2. “All These Years”

3. “She Loves Control”

4. “Havana”

5. “Inside Out”

6. “Consequences”

7. “Real Friends”

8. “Something’s Gotta Give”

9. “In the Dark”

10. “Into It”