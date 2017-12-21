Photo: Anthony Behar / Rich Fury / Sipa / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

The holiday season is known for being a time of year to bury the hatchet, and it sounds like that just might be true for two of pop’s biggest stars.

E! News is reporting that Katy Perry will appear in Taylor Swift’s “End Game” music video. The track, which is becoming a smash hit, features Ed Sheeran and Future.

It makes sense too. Katy’s Witness Tour just rolled through Miami, and the music video is being shot in the same area, according to reports.

We’re not sure when the video will officially be released, but here’s hoping the year ends with a peaceful resolution to their infamous feud.