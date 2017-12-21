(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Have you experienced your iPhone freezing or slowing down – conveniently right around the time a new model is released?

Apple on Wednesday admitted that the company has been secretly throttling the performance of older iPhones since last year.

 

iPhone users have accused Apple of doing this for years – in order to get people to upgrade to the new model – but never with any true proof. While Apple did admit to slowing their phones, they stressed that it was solely to prevent older phones from shutting down unexpectedly.

With this recent admission, Apple customers have a good reason to be distrustful of some of the company’s other practices.

 

