(Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

After over a decade as a host for the network, Catt Sadler said goodbye to E!

The longtime host of E! News revealed on her personal website on Tuesday she decided to leave her “dream job” after discovering that her male co-host, Jason Kennedy, has made almost double her salary for the past few years.

“More recently, when E reached out to renew and extend my deal, I learned that he wasn’t just making a little more than I was. In fact, he was making close to double my salary for the past several years”, she wrote.

Sadler and Kennedy both began working with E! the very same year. According to Sadler, the two have held very similar, if not the same positions, while with the network.

“How can I operate with integrity and stay on at E if they’re not willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close. … How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?” she asked. “How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just today?”

In a statement released by the network on Tuesday evening, E! stated that they pay all employees fairly.

“E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”