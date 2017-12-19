(Photo by Chema Moya/EFE/Sipa USA)

2017 has been a big year for many industries – especially the beauty industry.

As social media continues to influence shopping habits, celebrities have utilized their platforms to not only create partnerships with existing cosmetic companies, but also have been groundbreaking in the creation of their own full cosmetic brands.

Here’s two of the most talked-about beauty brand launches of 2017:

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA

Fenty Beauty, which officially launched in Sept. 2017, has been the most talked about beauty brand of the year, by far. Since its launch, numerous products have been continuously sold out and some are still hard to get hands on going into 2018.

The makeup brand, which can be found at FentyBeauty.com , Sephora.com , and HarveyNichols.com, features one of the largest range of foundation shades we have seen in one line with 40 colors, intended to have something for every skin tone. The marketing for the brand has encompassed mass diversity, including models of various nationalities, including the Barbadian icon herself.

Along with the large range of foundations, bloggers and YouTubers have praised the line for its creme to powder highlighters and bold lip colors.

KKW BEAUTY BY KIM KARDASHIAN

One thing that no one can deny – Kim Kardashian is a trendsetter in the fashion and beauty industries.

From clothing lines, emojis, and now makeup, Kim K has used social media to successfully push her brand in many different industries. So it was no surprise when WWD.com reported that KKW Beauty was expected to net 14.4M just minutes after it’s launch in June.

The makeup line, which primarily can be found on KKWBeauty.com, features an Ultralight Beam collection, named after a song on her husband’s The Life of Pablo album.

Copper #UltralightBeams shot by @rebellebeautyx. The 10 piece collection will be back in stock on Thursday at 12.21 12pm PST https://t.co/32qaKbs5YG pic.twitter.com/Y9oOsv09EA — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) December 18, 2017

If you want to get your hands on something from KKW Beauty,be sure to be on the website as soon as it’s restocked, because much like her sister Kylie’s line, Kim’s products go fast.