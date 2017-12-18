Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

A number of actresses are planning to wear all black at the Golden Globes in January in a silent protest against sexual harassment.

Actress Rose McGowan, who has been on the forefront of the fight of sexual harassment, shockingly does not agree.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan tweeted. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Marchesa referencing the fashion line designed by Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

As many as 30 actresses are planning to dress in all black at the Golden Globes on January 7, including Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain.

People took to social media, mostly in disapproval of McGowan’s message.